Myrtle Beach man faces charge of DUI with great bodily injury after Socastee crash

John Sangastiano

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury after a crash on Socastee Boulevard.

John Sangastiano, 34 was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday without bond.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, a two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Socastee Boulevard and Luttie Road.

Two people had to be cut out of a vehicle. No information is available on their conditions at this time.

