Myrtle Beach man faces new charge of distributing fentanyl that resulted in death, serious injury

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 21-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been charged with distributing fentanyl that resulted in death and serious bodily injury.

Caleb Wade Sexton was appointed an attorney at his court hearing on Tuesday. He had been arrested in April on charges of intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful carry of a weapon.

U.S. Attorney Everett McMillan requested a judge unseal the case against him. The judge granted the request and unsealed documents in the case.

Undercover agents found heroin that was packaged in gel caps and seized a Glock 27, Draco gun and 2006 Ford Focus from Sexton in the April search.

The new indictment stats that Sexton did knowingly possess with intent to deliver a quantity of mixture containing fentanyl.

