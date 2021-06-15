Myrtle Beach man faces weapon, drug charges after pointing gun during argument

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing numerous weapon and drug charges after an argument Saturday, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Roderick Taron Weaver, 32, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, resisting arrest, and several other drug and weapons charges, according to booking records.

Weaver allegedly pointed a gun at a victim. After he was taken to jail, a strip search revealed Weaver was in possession of drugs, according to police. He was found with about 2.32 grams of fentanyl.

Weaver was convicted on narcotics in July 2018, leading to enhanced charges, according to warrants.

Weaver was released from jail about seven hours after being booked. He was released on a $90,464 bond, according to jail records.