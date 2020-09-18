Myrtle Beach man facing 26 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on 26 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

According to Wilson, Theodore Woolings Bye, III., 35, of Myrtle Beach, encouraged a minor to “produce and send sexually explicit images” and was in possession of multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Bye was arrested Thursday and charged with 13 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 13 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said.

Each count is a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each first-degree count and 10 years in prison for each third-degree count.