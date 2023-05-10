HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is facing a felony DUI charge resulting in death after a crash that killed a woman in April, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to News13.

Matthew Cameron Conger, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deadly April 24 crash, SCHP said. The crash happened on Highway 31 just south of International Drive.

SCHP said Conger was driving the vehicle and that the woman who died was a passenger.

Conger also faces three drug charges, online booking records show. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on bonds totaling more than $44,000.

The crash happened after the 1999 GMC Suburban Conger was driving ran off the road and hit a tree.

Courtney Bebee, 24, of Myrtle Beach, died in the crash.