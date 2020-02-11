Myrtle Beach man gets 10 years for dealing heroin, pot

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Jose Barrera Jr., 26, pleaded guilty on Monday to possessions with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Jose Barrera, Jr. (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Judge Craig Brown sentenced Barrera to 10 years on each charge, but the sentences will run concurrently.

