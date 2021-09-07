Myrtle Beach man gets life without parole for murder in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing another man in Conway.

Jamar Freddie Williams, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was found guilty on Friday of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who along with Josh Holford, a senior assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge Steven H. John, who presided over the trial that began Tuesday with testimony and ended with the jury verdict on Friday, sentenced Williams to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Williams was convicted of killing 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith in the vicinity of 4700 Johnson Shelley Road in the Conway Section of Horry County. Smith was found dead on the side of the road by some young men who were driving down the road on their way home.

Williams has a criminal history of drug- and gun-related offenses, as well as an attempted armed robbery conviction, which made the life sentence mandatory once he was convicted of murder.

“The Horry County Police Department, especially Sgt. Greg Lent, conducted a thorough and diligent investigation that made this prosecution possible,” Walter said.

