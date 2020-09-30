Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of teen cousin, get 4 years probation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 14-year-old cousin.

Tylor Rogers, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to five years under the Youth Offenders Act, but that was suspended to four years probation by Judge William Seals. The probation includes random drug and alcohol testing.

The victim’s mother appeared in court and asked the judge not to sentence him to prison, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. She is the sister of Rogers’ mother, who told News13 the deadly shooting was a “tragic accident.”

The cousins loved each other very much and were as close as siblings, the mother said.

Rogers was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Lemay on Feb. 2 on the 500 block of 65th Avenue North. Lemay was a student at Forestbrook Middle School.

According to arrest warrants, “during the post Miranda interview, the Defendant [Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers] stated that he unloaded the weapon to make it safe and he then pointed it at the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. Defendant admitted to stealing the handgun used during the incident earlier that day prior to the shooting.”

Myrtle Beach police also said investigators determined, “the weapon was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Rd the same day.”

Rogers’ mother also said Rogers had no criminal record and no history with guns or drugs.