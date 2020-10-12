Myrtle Beach man previously arrested for stealing signs, biting officer accused of beating someone with metal object

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man previously accused of stealing city signs and biting an officer is now accused of hitting someone repeatedly with a “blunt metal object,” according to police.

Police said Major Adam Bellamy, 66, of Myrtle Beach, was causing a disturbance Wednesday at an undisclosed location on Kings Highway.

Police said Bellamy became violent after getting into an argument with employees about stealing the shelving behind a business. Bellamy swung at the victim with what was believed to be either a crowbar or a tire iron, according to the police report.

Bellamy was arrested and charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Bellamy was previously charged in 2018 for trying to steal city signs and biting an officer.

