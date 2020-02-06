Myrtle Beach man receives 12-year prison sentence for drug, gun charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to over a decade for gun and drug charges.
Sha’Rah Deshawn McCray, 26, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
McCray was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years on the drug charge and five years on the weapon charge. His sentences will run concurrently.
