Myrtle Beach man receives 12-year prison sentence for drug, gun charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to over a decade for gun and drug charges.

Sha’Rah Deshawn McCray, 26, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Sha’Rah Deshawn McCray (courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

McCray was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years on the drug charge and five years on the weapon charge. His sentences will run concurrently.

