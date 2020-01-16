Myrtle Beach man receives 15-year sentence in shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has received a 15-year sentence in connection to a shooting.

On Thursday. Jerome Lateek Thompson, 32, of Myrtle Beach, entered an Alford plea on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jerome Lateek Thompson (courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

“In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence,” the solicitor’s office said.

Police were called to the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue in October 2018 for a shooting, the solicitor’s office said. The victim reported to police a man had been following him before shooting at him. The victim’s truck was struck several times and the victim was “grazed by a bullet.”

