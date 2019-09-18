Myrtle Beach man receives nearly 5 years in prison for gun charge

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has received nearly five years in prison for a gun charge.

Jadarius Oshar McCray, 23, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Judge, according to a release from The U.S. Attorney for the District of SC. McCray’s sentenced will be followed by a three years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Evidence presented to the court showed that on April 22, 2018, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun. The caller described a subject who approached the caller and asked for money the subject thought the caller owed him. When the caller told the subject he didn’t know the subject and didn’t owe him any money, the subject pointed a firearm at him and threatened him,” the release said. “When a group of women walked through a nearby parking lot, the subject fled on foot. An officer located McCray, who matched the subject’s description, walking in a parking lot near the incident location and told McCray to stop. McCray turned around, looked at the officer, and then disappeared around a building corner for a few seconds before returning into the officer’s view. Officers detained McCray and located an unloaded .380 caliber handgun in the brush directly behind where McCray had disappeared. Federal law prohibits McCray from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his prior felony convictions for pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.”

The case was investigated by the MBPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.