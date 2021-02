MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for a heroin charge, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Laquincy Peterson, 38, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin in front of Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kristi Curtis.

The case was prosecuted by David P. Caraker, Jr., the senior assistant solicitor.