Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to two drug charges, according to an announcement Wednesday from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Altonio Brooks, 40, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and second-offense trafficking in cocaine base on Monday.

An investigation found that Brooks had 22.02 grams of cocaine base, according to the announcement. When he was arrested in Georgetown County, he had 22.98 grams.

Brooks was one of 11 people arrested in March 2020 during a round-up.