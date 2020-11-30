Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 12 years in prison for dealing heroin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin last year, according to information released Monday from the United States Attorney District of South Carolina.

Marcus Dwayne Grissett pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute and for distributing heroin, according to authorities, after selling heroin to a confidential informant from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On March 28, 2019, Grissett sold 60 individually packed wax slips of heroin to the informant, according to authorities.

He will spend 144 months in prison followed by three years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.