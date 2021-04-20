Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 25 years for 2018 Grande Dunes burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of burglarizing homes in the Grande Dunes area, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Charles Adams, 34, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty before a jury was sworn in to three counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of grand larceny greater than $10,000, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a blue light, according to Nancy Livesay and Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitors who prosecuted the case.

Adams was sentenced by Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John.

Authorities said Grande Dunes residents called police in the summer of 2018 after someone broke into their homes while they were in them, according to the solicitor’s office. Officials said at least seven homes were broken into.

Adams was seen in the area in a stolen vehicle and attempted to get away. During a high-speed chase, he threw clothing items that he was using to conceal his identity, according to Myrtle Beach police.

During the sentencing, the judge was told that Adams has a previous criminal history, including a conviction for second-degree burglary, according to the solicitor’s office.

“Despite the many delays and obstacles we faced in trying getting this case to court, justice has finally been served for the people of the Grande Dunes community,” Livesay said.

Cases were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.