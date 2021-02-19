Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing sawed-off shotgun as a felon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Feb. 22, 2019, 32-year-old Kevin Richard Dextraze, of Myrtle Beach, was found with a sawed-off shotgun after Myrtle Beach police received a complaint about a man with a weapon, according to information released Friday from U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr.

Dextraze is banned from having a firearm due to a previous conviction for second-degree burglary.

His prison sentence will be followed with three years of court-ordered supervision.