Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to about four years in prison after pleading guilty to selling heroin.

Michael Quantrell Barr sold drugs to a confidential informant with the Myrtle Beach Police Department in June and July of 2019, according to information released Thursday from U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr. A forensic scientist later confirmed the substances were heroin.

Barr pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute heroin and for distributing heroin. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr., sentenced him to 46 months in federal prison, which will be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.