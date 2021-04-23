Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 5 years for violent crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison without parole for violent crimes, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tru Jamal Lee, 25, pleaded guilty before Honorable Circuit Court Judge Kristi F. Curtis, the office said. He was sentenced to five years for attempted armed robbery, five years for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, five years for unlawful possession of a pistol, a felony, and one year for unlawful carrying of a pistol, a misdemeanor, according to the office.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The charges stem from an incident in October 2017, according to police. Lee approached a victim at a condo on Block House Way in the Myrtle Beach area and demanded money at gunpoint. Lee also grabbed the keys to the victim’s car and took it, which had money, a phone, laptop, and golf clubs in it.

According to warrants, a stolen iPad that was in the victim’s vehicle gave a GPS location near Lee’s home. A witness said Lee tried to sell the iPad.