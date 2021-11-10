Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on drug charge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on a drug charge, according to the Department of Justice.

Shamar Jabarns McCollum, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, according to the DOJ.

McCollum was arrested July 1, 2020 by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on an outstanding warrant. During a search, officers found a digital scale and two wax slips containing heroin and fentanyl, according to the DOJ.

The eight-year sentence will be followed with three years of court-ordered supervision. Parole is not an option in the federal system.