Myrtle Beach mother and newborn test positive for opiates, mother arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach mother was arrested by Conway Police after she and her newborn tested positive for drugs.

According to police reports from the Conway Police Department, workers with DSS informed the police department that Sophia Nicole Best and her newborn both tested positive for opiates while she was giving birth in early December. A warrant was issued for unlawful neglect of a child on Best by a judge.

On December 18 officers with Conway PD noticed Best in the passenger seat of a truck. Officers made contact with the truck in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Church Street where Best was arrested.

Best was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.