Active Duty Air Force member arrested in connection with deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Active Duty Air Force member was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Tom Vest.

Vest said Samuel Alexander Frye, 21, stationed at Shaw Air Force base in Sumter, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of felony or murder.

No other suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Frye has a bond hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.