Myrtle Beach police arrest 16 after shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested 16 people after a shoplifting operation, according to police.
The multi-day operation was done in coordination with local loss prevention professionals, police said.
“This operation is the first in an ongoing partnership and continued initiative,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “This crime impacts our city considerably. We will continue to to hold those accountable by working with our community business partners, our law enforcement partners, and our Intelligence Unit.”
The following people were arrested:
- Aaron Chandler, 31, of Conway
- One count of shoplifting
- Bianca Lynn Alonso, 39, of Little River
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Brittany Erin Burgess, 34, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of shoplifting
- Christopher Lloyd Williams, 40, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two, shoplifting and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine
- Kasey Renee Cooper, 27, of Kingston
- One count of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine
- Michael Joseph Kubacki, 53, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses
- Nash Matthew Woods, 40, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of shoplifting
- Tanner Chance Mann, 22, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two
- Carmen Annie Martinez, 36, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule one to five and one count of possession with intent to distribute on schedule two
- Mary Kisner, 56, of North Myrtle Beach
- One count of shoplifting
- Alyssa Gunther, 25, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina
- One count of shoplifting
- David Jacobson, 23, of Cary, North Carolina
- One count of shoplifting
- Joseph Guariglia, 51, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of shoplifting
- Ciara Smith, 31, of Myrtle Beach
- One count of shoplifting
- Tynise Davis, 27, of Greensboro, North Carolina
- One count of driving under suspension and one count of shoplifting
- Demorris Jones, 29, of Raeford, North Carolina
- One count of shoplifting
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 843-918-1382, Detective Tyndall at 843-918-1486, or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
