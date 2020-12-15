Myrtle Beach police arrest 16 after shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested 16 people after a shoplifting operation, according to police.

The multi-day operation was done in coordination with local loss prevention professionals, police said.

“This operation is the first in an ongoing partnership and continued initiative,” Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said. “This crime impacts our city considerably. We will continue to to hold those accountable by working with our community business partners, our law enforcement partners, and our Intelligence Unit.”

The following people were arrested:

Aaron Chandler, 31, of Conway One count of shoplifting

Bianca Lynn Alonso, 39, of Little River Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Brittany Erin Burgess, 34, of Myrtle Beach One count of shoplifting

Christopher Lloyd Williams, 40, of Myrtle Beach One count of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two, shoplifting and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine

Kasey Renee Cooper, 27, of Kingston One count of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine

Michael Joseph Kubacki, 53, of Myrtle Beach One count of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses

Nash Matthew Woods, 40, of Myrtle Beach One count of shoplifting

Tanner Chance Mann, 22, of Myrtle Beach One count of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a narcotic in schedule one and schedule two

Carmen Annie Martinez, 36, of Myrtle Beach One count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule one to five and one count of possession with intent to distribute on schedule two

Mary Kisner, 56, of North Myrtle Beach One count of shoplifting

Alyssa Gunther, 25, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina One count of shoplifting

David Jacobson, 23, of Cary, North Carolina One count of shoplifting

Joseph Guariglia, 51, of Myrtle Beach One count of shoplifting

Ciara Smith, 31, of Myrtle Beach One count of shoplifting

Tynise Davis, 27, of Greensboro, North Carolina One count of driving under suspension and one count of shoplifting

Demorris Jones, 29, of Raeford, North Carolina One count of shoplifting



Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 843-918-1382, Detective Tyndall at 843-918-1486, or email intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.