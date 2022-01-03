Myrtle Beach police arrest Aynor man in connection with Friday armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested an Aynor man in connection with an armed robbery on Friday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Mark Matthew Chestnut, 20, of Aynor, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

Chestnut is charged in connection with an armed robbery Friday afternoon in the area of Myrtle Street and Collins Street.

Chestnut has a bond hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information about the robbery and the grey Chrysler 300 used during the robbery is asked to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.