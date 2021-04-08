Myrtle Beach police arrest Conway man in connection with September kidnapping

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Conway man March 28 and charged him in connection with a Myrtle Beach kidnapping from September.

Rodney Lafayette Seldon, 30, of Conway, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and drug possession. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Police responded to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sept. 15 for a possible kidnapping, according to an arrest warrant. When police arrived, the victim stated the suspects dragged her into a white van and began to hit her with a pipe, police said.

Police believe Seldon was the one driving the van, according to warrants obtained by News13.

The victim also said the suspects took her to the Burger King to kill her. When she asked for help, one suspect allegedly swore at her and said “get what you deserve,” according to a warrant.

Seldon remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday night.

Fallon Pless (left), Hector Mercado (middle), and Rayne Gunn (right) (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center/P2C)

Fallon Ann Pless, 19, Hector Luis Mercado, 26, of Myrtle Beach, and Rayne Willow Gunn, 26, of Pelion, were all previously arrested and charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and drug charges.