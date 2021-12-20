Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of stealing $40K+ of pressure washer tools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of pressure washer tools, according to documents obtained by News13.

Teddy Lewis was arrested Sunday and charged with grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more.

A trailer full of pressure washer tools was stolen around Nov. 13 from the area of 44th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Video surveillance showed a man — later identified as Lewis — with a boot cast and a crutch using a white SUV to steal a trailer, according to an arrest warrant.

An officer noticed Lewis driving the same white SUV used to steal the trailer and the same boot cast and crutch, according to the warrant.

The owner of the company the trailer belonged to told police the trailer was parked in a lot because they were cleaning the property, according to a police report. They had left at 5:30 p.m. and returned the next morning and the trailer was gone.

The police report indicates at least $40,000 of equipment was stolen. News13 has reached out to police to see if the stolen items were recovered.