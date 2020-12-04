Myrtle Beach police arrest man considered dangerous after nearly 9-year prison sentence in Ohio

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man considered dangerous Thursday after a nearly 9-year prison sentence in Ohio.

Matthew Michael Givens, 38, was arrested around 3 p.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to booking records.

Givens was wanted for violating the conditions of his supervision, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC). He spent about 8.5 years in prison for aggravated robbery and breaking and entering in Stark County, Ohio.

He was considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Givens was released on Aug. 14 and has been on supervised release, according to ODRC.