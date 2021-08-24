Myrtle Beach police arrest man on drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Tuesday on drug charges, according to the department.

Michael Todd Johnson, 57, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of distribution of crack, and three counts of distribution within close proximity to a park, according to police.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the case was brought to their attention by members in the Booker T. Washington and Carrie Mae Johnson communities. The department said the arrest is an example of the partnership between the community and police.

Investigators and Police Chief Amy Prock expressed their frustration to the court over the ongoing criminal activity, according to the department.

“Our officers, along with our community partners, have been working together on investigations like this to make our community safer and end this type of behavior in our neighborhoods,” Prock said.

Johnson is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, according to booking records.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.