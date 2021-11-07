Myrtle Beach police arrest person after shooting on North Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Saturday after a shooting in the 1200 block of North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police said in social media post.
No one was hurt in the shooting, which police said followed a fight. The person arrested was detained by a security guard from a nearby restaurant until officers arrived, police said.
Police haven’t said what charges the person is facing, and no other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
