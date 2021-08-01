Myrtle Beach police arrest man wanted on heroin charges in North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted by authorities in North Carolina on heroin charges remained in custody Sunday morning in Horry County after his arrest by Myrtle Beach police.

Mario K. Randall, 41, was wanted by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on warrants for distribution of heroin when he was taken into custody on Wednesday after a brief foot pursuit by Myrtle Beach police, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending extradition to face charges in North Carolina.

After the pursuit, and while officers were trying to place Randall in handcuffs, the arrest warrant said Randall removed a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance from his pants pocket and tried to toss it away. The substance later tested positive for cocaine, weighing 4.3 grams, the warrant said.

According to jail records, Randall is charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; assault while resisting arrest/assault on a police officer; manufacturing, distribution of ice, crank or crack cocaine; manufacturing, distribution and possession of LSD and cocaine; and assault/third-degree assault and battery.

Additional arrest warrants obtained by News13 show Myrtle Beach police have encountered Randall at least twice in the past. On July 21, officers charged him with third-degree assault and battery after responding to a report of an assault. In the incident, Randall allegedly hit a woman on the left side of her face causing swelling to her eye.

Prior to that, in September 2020, a warrant says police used a confidential informant to buy less than 10 grams of cocaine from Randall during an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs. That led to a charge of manufacturing and distribution of cocaine, according to the warrant.