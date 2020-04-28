Myrtle Beach police bust 5 in alleged theft ring, find drugs and stolen goods

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Police have charged the alleged leader of a theft ring and his team in Myrtle Beach with multiple drug and other related crimes.

Investigators determined Jeffery Luvern Davis, Sr., 49, of Myrtle Beach was the leader of a theft ring where he recruited and instructed individuals to burglarize, steal and fraudulently obtain goods from places in Myrtle beach so he could sell them, police report.

Individuals of the theft ring include Andrew Ryan Morton, 36, of Myrtle Beach, Shawna Monique Cook, 40, of Myrtle Beach, James Gene Morris, 41, of Conway, and Brittany Danielle Davis, 28 of Conway, according to police.

Davis would trade the stolen goods from his group for drugs or money, police said.

A search warrant on April 24 revealed narcotics, including Tramadol, approximately 3 grams of Heroin and Fentanyl, stolen credit cards, and stolen documents, according to the report.

Morton was found with a lock pick used for burglary, disguised as a credit card, police said. Morris was wanted out of Wake County, NC, for a parole violation. He and Brittany Davis also are charged with possession of heroin, according to the report.

Davis was charged with criminal conspiracy stolen property offenses, possession with intent to distribute heroin 2nd Offense, possession of schedule IV 2nd offense and two counts of financial transaction card theft.

Andrew Morton was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin 3rd offense, possession of schedule IV and financial transaction card theft.

Shawna Cook was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of schedule IV.

James Morris was charged with fugitive from justice and possession of heroin.

Brittany Davis was charged with possession of heroin.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.