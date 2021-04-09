Myrtle Beach police charge 2 in armed robbery at Ocean Boulevard motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police charged two men in connection with an armed robbery Thursday at a motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the department.

Laquan Jamar Davis, 21, and Ronnie Mackenzie Davis, 24, were each charged with six counts of armed robbery, five counts of kidnapping, five counts of first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded to the area of the Windsurfer Motel in the 200 block of North Ocean Boulevard after a victim called and said they were robbed, according to a report. The victim told police the suspects — later identified as Laquan and Ronnie Davis — displayed two handguns during the incident.

The victim, who’s listed in the police report as a juvenile, said he had to jump over the railing to get away, according to the report. A second juvenile and a 19-year-old were also listed in the report as victims.

Officers noticed Laquan and Ronnie Davis near the 3rd Avenue North beach access and when police told them to stop, they ran away, according to the report.

Both suspects were later arrested and are held in the Myrtle Beach Jail without bond as of Friday evening.