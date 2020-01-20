Myrtle Beach police charge man in string of smash-and-grab burglaries; $1.5M bond set

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are holding a man they call a “danger to society” on a $1.5 million bond for multiple car burglaries.

Richard Scott Parnell, 48, of Lancaster, SC, has been charged with 15 counts of burglary auto after a series of vehicle break-ins in the area.

“Parnell is a danger to society, as several similar incidents have taken place over multi-jurisdictions within a two-week time frame, and a potential flight risk due to having no known ties to the Myrtle Beach area,” police said.

Richard Scott Parnell

Evidence shows the car burglaries were not just crimes of opportunity, police said, and Parnell targeted purses or bags left in plain sight on the vehicle seat or floorboard. Valuable items within the glove box and dashboard were not taken. “Parnell shattered the windows of the vehicles and fled with the stolen property within a matter of seconds.”

Additional charges are possible. “We ask the community to continue to be involved in the shared responsibility of public safety. It is your right to address the court during bond hearings and help us keep our city safe,” the department posted on social media.

Detective Billy Porter is the lead investigator on the case and anyone with information is asked to call him directly at 843-918-1912.

