Myrtle Beach police charge man with armed robbery in September incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection with an alleged armed robbery in September.

According to an arrest warrant, a victim identified Norris Ross, 57, in a photo lineup after the robbery on Sept. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue N. He’s charged with armed robbery and, as of Monday evening, was being held without bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The warrant said a man told police he was hit in the head from behind with a metal object and that he blacked out before regaining consciousness in time to stop another blow.

He also identified his alleged attacker as a man who goes by the name “Twin” and told police that about $150 cash and other items worth about $295 were taken in the robbery, the warrant said.

Ross has a criminal history that includes an April 2015 arrest for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint as she walked to a bar.