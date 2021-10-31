Myrtle Beach police charge man with crimes involving 2 young girls

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old man was jailed Saturday after his arrest on multiple charges involving two young girls, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Myrtle Beach police charged Matthew Randall Thomas with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor younger than 16.

According to the arrest warrants, sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Thomas allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after providing her with alcohol and marijuana. He also allegedly gave alcohol and marijuana to an 11-year-old girl during that same time period.

Thomas was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday. He was given a $100,00 bond on the criminal sexual conduct charge and a $10,000 bond on the delinquency charges.