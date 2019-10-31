Breaking News Alert
UPDATE: 3-year-old in Scotland County found alive after Amber Alert

Myrtle Beach police chase suspects after person shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Three people charged in Lumberton shooting (Image 1)_50660

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police chased suspects after a person showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The person showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning, according to Mikayla Moskov, with Horry County police.

Myrtle Beach police then began a chase related to a shooting, Moskov said. The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

Moskov said police believe this may be related to a shots fired report near the Carolina Forest area.

An investigation continues.

Count on News13 as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar