Myrtle Beach police chase suspects after person shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police chased suspects after a person showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The person showed up to an area hospital with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning, according to Mikayla Moskov, with Horry County police.

Myrtle Beach police then began a chase related to a shooting, Moskov said. The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.

Moskov said police believe this may be related to a shots fired report near the Carolina Forest area.

An investigation continues.

Count on News13 as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: