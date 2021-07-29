Myrtle Beach police cite woman for leaving dog in hot car for more than 30 minutes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 73-year-old woman was cited Wednesday after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car for more than 30 minutes, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called Wednesday evening to the 1000 block of Oak Forest Lane after people called and reported the dog was left in the car without water. All the windows of the car were closed and the car was not running, according to police.

When police arrived, the temperature was about 82 degrees with a heat index of 91, according to the police report. A small group of people went inside the store to find the woman and said she was checking out and would be out shortly.

After the woman unlocked the car, the dog was given water, seized, and taken to the humane society, according to police.

The woman was given a blue ticket for cruelty to animals and a parking ticket for being parked in a handicap spot without a placard, according to police.