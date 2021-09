MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Hemingway Street.

Police said in a post on social media that a 22-year-old male sought treatment at Grand Strand Regional Hospital after the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to 843-918-1382. Count on News13 for updates.