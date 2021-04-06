Myrtle Beach police: Conway man reached out car window to cut motorcyclist with knife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Conway man remained in jail Tuesday after police said he reached out of a car window to cut a motorcyclist with a knife.

Myrtle Beach Police Department officers responded at about 8 p.m. on March 26 to the area of 9th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on a report of a disturbance, according to arrest warrants. They spoke to the victim, who said that he was on a motorcycle when a man leaned out of a passenger side window with a knife and screamed at him. The victim later noticed he had a cut on his left wrist.

The victim said the man then climbed out of the window and threatened to kill him, according to warrants.

Justin Terry Holt has been arrested in connection to the crime and charged with attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail has been set for the attempted murder charge.