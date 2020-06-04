Myrtle Beach Police Department investigates series of burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating five business burglaries that took place between May 20 and June 4.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours, taking an undisclosed amount of cash from registers at several locations.

Officers are investigating to determine if the incidents are linked and are asking to identify the subject in the following photos and video:

Courtesy: MBPD

Courtesy: MBPD

If anyone has any information or knows the person in the photos and video, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 or email pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.