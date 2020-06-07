Myrtle Beach Police Department respond to shots fired near Krispy Kreme: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the area of 3rd Ave S and Kings Hwy in reference to a weapon discharge around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the report.

The officers say they were instructed that the shots fired may have come from the area of the Krispy Kreme at 1st Ave and Kings Hwy.

Police say, witnesses watched a dark colored sedan drive northbound on Kings Hwy and slow down while shooting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. Witnesses say they heard three gunshots before the vehicle fled the scene, according to the report.

The report says, three shell casings were found in the area by Kings Hwy. Two bullet holes were also located; one in the rear driver side door of a parked car and one located in a sign, according to the report.

All shell casing and projectiles were photographed and collected as evidence, the report says.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.

LATEST HEADLINES: