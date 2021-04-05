Myrtle Beach police: Fight leads to shot fired at Broadway at the Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fight Monday morning at Bar Louie at Broadway at the Beach lead to a shot being fired, according to police.

A fight broke out at the bar at about 1 a.m. and the employees made everyone leave, according to police. After everyone left, Kayce Grace Latham, 22, attempted to get back into the bar and punched one of the managers in the face.

Latham told police the manager pushed her to the ground when she tried to get back in so she punched her in the face, according to the report.

A victim said he was attacked by Christopher James Kelley, 26, and Stephen Antonio Morton, 28, because they said he was trying to talk to Latham, according to the police report. The victim said he was punched by Kelley and Morton multiple times and became unconscious.

Officers tried to speak with Kelley, who didn’t cooperate, police said. Morton told police he assaulted the victim because he felt the victim was going after Latham, who is his girlfriend, according to the report.

Another person involved said he was with two female friends and felt his two friends were being pushed around during the fight and fired one shot into the ground to defend himself and his friends, according to police.

The man has a valid concealed weapons permit and didn’t shoot anyone or point the gun at anyone, police said. He will not face charges.

Latham, Kelley, and Morton were all charged with third-degree assault.