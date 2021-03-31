Myrtle Beach police find substance believed to be explosive material during search warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police found a substance that is believed to be an explosive material Wednesday during a search warrant, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Officers working with SLED served a search warrant at about 3 p.m. at a home on 44th Avenue North, Vest said. The unidentified substance was found at that time.

Vest said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

More information will be released when it is available, Vest said.