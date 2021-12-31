Myrtle Beach police investigate 3rd armed robbery in 2 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery Friday — the third one in two days, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The robbery was reported at about noon in the area of Myrtle Street and Collins Street, according to Vest. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is the third armed robbery in Myrtle Beach since Thursday evening. Police are also investigating a reported armed robbery Thursday in the area of Cannon Road and Highway 15. Another armed robbery is being investigated Friday morning in the 6200 block of North Kings Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 918-1382

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.