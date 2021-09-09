Myrtle Beach police investigate after car shot at with person inside

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a car was shot at Wednesday night with a person inside, according to a police report.

Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to Tiffany Lane to investigate. Police saw several shell casings in the parking lot and a car with multiple apparent bullet holes in it, police said.

The victim was in the car when shots were fired, according to police. It’s unclear if they were hurt.

According to police, witnesses said a male driving a silver vehicle was seen during the shooting and left the area afterwards.

No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.