Myrtle Beach police investigate after finding man who said he was stabbed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after officers found a man who said he was stabbed, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest says the man told police he was stabbed in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard on Monday night. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: