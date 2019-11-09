Myrtle Beach police investigate after ‘forcible sodomy’ incident at arcade, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating following a reported assault that happened Friday night at an Ocean Boulevard arcade.

MBPD responded to a report of a possible assault at the Gay Dolphin arcade around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a police report said. The report listed the incident as a sex offense/forced sodomy.

Few other details were provided.

Myrtle Beach police said this is still an active case that’s under investigation.

