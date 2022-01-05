Myrtle Beach police investigate after person hurt in shooting near Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after one person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue, the department said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, officers working in the area heard gunshots and later found an injured person who was taken to the hospital. It happened just before 7 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available, but police said there is no risk to the public and that there will be an increased police presence in the area during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-000313.

Count on News13 for updates.