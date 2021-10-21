Myrtle Beach police investigate after person shot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating Thursday after a person was shot, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers received a report at about 3 p.m. of a person who was injured by a gunshot in the area of Pine Drive, Vest said. The person is being treated.

Community members will see increase law enforcement presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department and reference number 211006564.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.