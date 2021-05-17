Myrtle Beach police investigate after shots fired

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Officers were called at about 12:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, Vest said. Two people were detained in connection with the incident. The names of the people have not been released and it is unclear at this time what charges, if any, will be filed.

Vest said no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.